MEASI College of Education, an institute for teacher training education will soon move into a new premise. A new building has been built in Choolai to facilitate students of the Measi college of education that offers teacher training courses. The new building that is said to meet international standards is equipped with all the essential facilities required to provide holistic training to teachers. The 32,000 square feet institution has 20 rooms, labs, seminar halls, and a library.

Speaking at about their plan to relocate to their new campus in August, K Ameenur Rahman, President of the college said that the new building was built to fulfill the institution’s vision in imparting quality training to teachers.

Measi College of Education was started in 2006 and 200 students have passed out of the college. Offering a Bachelors degree in Education and a Diploma in Teachers Education, the college has 100 students studying currently, who will move into the new premises in August.

