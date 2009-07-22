CHENNAI: Thirty-year-old Rani (name changed) just couldn’t wait to have her baby on Tuesday. Although the baby was due on Wednesday, Rani decided to go in for a Caesarean-section a day earlier, as elders in her family believe it is inauspicious for the first child of a family to be born on the day of the solar eclipse.

Few hours before being taken to the operation theatre of Ishwariya Women care and Fertility Centre, Adyar, for the operation, Rani said, “I am happy I am going to have my baby today.”

An educated woman, who gave up her job to be a full-time mom, Rani is not alone in acting on the superstition.

Kiran Shukla, 27, an HR consultant, called her gynaecologist at least 10 times on Monday. Though her due date is later in the month, the solar eclipse has put a fear in her mind, thanks to elders. She wants to be delivered of the baby before the eclipse. But her doctor at Mangai Health Clinic has assured her that there would be no problems even if she were to deliver the baby on Wednesday.

Mohanambal, 25, a housewife, took no chances. She went in for C-section on Monday and is a happy mother of her first child, a girl, who was originally due a week later.