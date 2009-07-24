CHENNAI: Madras University’s Institute of Distance Education has violated All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms by not conducting the entrance test for MBA course.

A Comptroller and Auditor General of India report stated that lack of academic staff for conducting the programmes under distance education resulted in non-printing of study materials and issue of text books in place of study materials for some courses.

Principal accountant general Shankar Narayan told a press conference on Thursday that despite AICTE norms requiring a well-equipped library, the provision and expenditure on purchase of books was reduced during 2003-2008.

Three schools that were given study center status, were not affiliated with any university. The pass percentage in respect of six postgraduate courses and enrolment of students in 23 out of 34 courses offered, showed a declining trend from 2003 to 2008.

