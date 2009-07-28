CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has vacated an interim injunction granted earlier, which restrained the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HR&CE) from taking over the administration of Sri Iraniamman Temple, situated on the property of the erstwhile Standard Motors company limited near Vandalur. Shriram Properties Private Limited had acquired the entire property from Standard Motors.

Originally, there was a dispute between two groups living in Vandalur and Perungalathur over the administration of the temple. And invoking the power under section 146(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the local Executive Magistrate ordered the attachment of the temple and entrustment of its administration to the inspector, HR&CE.

While entertaining a revision petition from one Janakiraman, belonging to the Vandalur group, the High Court on February 4, 2009, stayed the operation of the take over order passed by the magistrate.

When the matter came up again before Justice M Jeyapaul, the HR&CE said that it would appoint a fit person, after throughly enquiring into the dispute between the two parties to take charge of the administration of the temple.

Advocate Aboudukumar Rajarathinam, appearing for Shriram Properties informed the judge that the hundiyal was overflowing and the temple was not properly maintained.

He also told the judge that he had no objection for the fit person to take the reins of the administration of the temple.

‘‘In the light of the submissions made by Abudukumar, this court finds that the order of stay granted by this court is really causing hardship to the parties and also to the public’’, the judge observed. ``Therefore, the order of the stay will have to be vacated to enable the fit person appointed by the Commissioner, HR&CE to take over the hundiyal and administer the temple till the disposal of the criminal revision case,’’ the judge added.