THE Alliance Francaise of Madras has collaborated with NDTV Lumiere and UTV to organise a four-day Asian film festival, showing critically acclaimed films from the Far East, such as Peppermint Candy, the film that opened the festival on Monday. The second feature film by South Korean director Lee Chang-dong, it won the Grand Bell Award for best film in 2000 from the South Korean Ministry of Culture and Information, where Lee served as minister between 2003-04. His later film Secret Sunshine was shown at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, while its lead, Jeon Do-yeon won the Best Actress award there.

On Tuesday, the AFM screened The Hidden Fortress, one of the many masterpieces of Japanese film legend Akira Kurosawa. Director George Lucas cited this film as “an influence on Star Wars.”

On Wednesday, the Japanese film Love and Honour, the last film in the Samurai Trilogy films of Yoji Yamada was screened. The festival ends today with the screening of Hong Kong director Yau Nai-Hoi’s film Eye in the Sky, which was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and was the opening film at the 2007 Hong Kong International Film Festival.

It will begin at 6:30 pm.

expresso@epmltd.com