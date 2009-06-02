CHENNAI: A couple of days after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of the State, M K Stalin on Monday got two IAS officers as his Secretaries.

While Revenue Secretary K Deenabandu who has been associated with Stalin for more than two years as Municipal Administration Secretary became his Secretary, K Raghupathi, Collector, Virudhunagar district will take over as Stalin’s Deputy Secretary.

Meanwhile, the State government has appointed Pankaj Kumar Bansal, former Collector of Sivaganga district, as Joint Secretary, Public (Protocol) Department. Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, former Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, Rural Development Agency, Sivaganga will assume charge as the Collector, Virudhunagar district.

Rajendra Ratnoo, Collector, Cuddalore district, will take over as the Collector of Kanyakumari district.

Ratnoo replaces Dr Rajendra Kumar, who is being deputed to Government of India service.