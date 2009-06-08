A photograph of 1956 to 1959 batch (left) of MCC graduates; and the alumini at the reunion after 50 years.

CHENNAI: It was literally a walk down memory lane for the surviving members of Madras Christian College’s batch of 1956 - 59. Fifty years have passed, but Professor Ebel still remembers just about everything about his students, who are all in their late 70s.

The college held its golden jubilee reunion of the 1956 - 59 batch of BA Hons and MA History students on the college premises on Sunday. Most of the members are dead and some of them could not be traced, but the fifteen former students who turned up for the event had an experience filled with nostalgia.

Long after his students passed out, Ebel still remembers that his student Kasim had the best and handwriting and his meticulously written notes were passed on to the subsequent batches of students for referrence.

K Kasim, a retired I P S officer, who carries a notepad and pen wherever he goes, says, “I was taught this in MCC.”

“I am proud of my students. The greatest gift for a teacher is when his students climb to a position in life which commands respect,” says Ebel.

The sweet memories of the time spent as a student is what floods Professor K V Rao from Dharwar, Karnataka. “When we graduated, we hardly knew of what the future held in store for us, but now seeing each other, sweet memories of those days flash back,” he says.

For Professor Shivashanmugam from Vellore, who organized and coordinated the reunion, it was an uphill task to trace all his batchmates. There was not much technology in those days and we had to rely on post cards and STD calls to keep in touch with friends. But, slowly we all lost contact with eachother,” he said.

K V Rao and Kasim Singh vividly remember Elizabeth Chandy, who was the only lady classmate and point out that the ladies’ hostel was not on the college campus during those days, but at Guindy.

One incident still fresh in the mind of Rao was when late Professor Dr Boyd fined a student when a dog followed him to the classroom without his knowledge.

“We were from another generation and we never used to protest or hold processions, but we used to air our views strongly to officials,” Peter recalls.

The occasion had one thing in common: A lot of smiles and happy memories.