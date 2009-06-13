CHENNAI: Zak Jewels is back with its 91st edition of the country’s finest jewellery show on until June 14 at hotel Ambassador Pallava.

This time, the show is showcasing some of the most exquisite creations of jewellery in platinum, diamonds, gold, silver, gems and pearls. The show has many highlights that include participation by direct manufacturers from nearly 25 cities that include Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai. Exhibiting over 100,000 designs of affordable jewellery, leading jewelers include BC Sen Jewellers, Kolkata jewelers, Gitanjali group, Nakshatra, Asmi, Ddamas, Maya Gold.

“We don’t want the customers to buy our products in their first visit. They can just have a look at the designs and place orders later,” said Syed Zakir Ahmed, Managing Director, Zak Trade Fairs and Exhibitions that organises the show twice a year in the city. Jewellery that can cost from Rs 2000 to Rs 20 lakhs is available at the show. Zak Jewels 2009 is on till June 14 from 10 am to 8 pm.

