The new academic year has started, but some things never change. Like autorickshaws and other private vehicles packed with students zipping through the busy city roads, putting the lives of children at risk. All stakeholders – schools, parents and the traffic police - are familiar with the issue, yet the brazen violation of norms continues.

According to the traffic police, mere enforcement of rules and imposing fines on erring vehicles will not solve the problem . School authorities and parents have a bigger responsibility to protect their children from possible calamities, they point out.

Data available with the traffic police indicates that 11 children below the age of 18 met with fatal road accidents in the city between January and May this year. The figure for those who met with non-fatal accidents within the same age group and time frame stands at 113.

Parents’ take: But why do parents opt for risky modes of transport? One, journey by school bus is long and tiresome for students who board it at the starting point. On an average, it takes about two hours for them to reach school. “My house is 2 km away from the school. The school starts at 8.30 am, but the bus pick up time is 6.30 am. This means my son must wake up at least by 5.30 am to get ready for school, which makes no sense. So I opted for a private van,” says Sagarika Pal.

Chellapan, parent of two students with SBOA CBSE School, Anna Nagar, echoes Sagarika. He too squeezes his children into a van arranged by a group of parents in his neighbourhood. “I know this is not safe. But I cannot help it. It is a choice between the devil and the deep sea,” he admits with a shrug.

Two, getting a seat in a school bus is not easy. They are available on a first-come-first-served basis. So, if you are late, you literally miss the bus.

And three, children find it easier to drive to school, better still if it is a motorised two-wheeler. Though most institutions don’t allow students to bring mopeds or bikes to school, kids do so with the full knowledge of their parents. They park their vehicles somewhere outside the school before entering the campus.

“Though I am underaged, I can drive confidently. I don’t want to face the hassle of travelling in school buses or private vans, so I drive my vehicle. It’s common practice among students, but the school authorities are not aware of it,” says Nagarajan (name changed), a student. His mother Meera is okay with his driving, arguing that it is equally unsafe to travel in a private vehicle.

But Vidya Reddy from Tulir, a NGO, describes this as irresponsible parenting. “Many problems children are facing today are because of abdication of parental responsibility,” she says.

School stand: For their part, some schools blame it on the non-cooperation of parents and drivers. Malathy Srinivasan, principal of Devi Academy School, Valasaravakkam, points out that parents want their kids picked up right from the doorstep, which is often not practical.

Besides, a moderate-sized school finds it difficult to maintain more than four buses. According to Kailash, correspondent of Singampalli Girls Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Villivakkam, often school buses are overcrowded. “Not all students can be accommodated in school buses. So, a good number of them will have to find an alternative transport,” he says.

Then there are schools that consider maintaining buses an expensive affair. They also find it difficult to work out bus schedules taking into consideration the peak hour traffic and the issue of tackling errant drivers. Mohana Kumar, principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, says “We didn’t want to face any of these issues, so we have stayed away from providing school transport.”

Neighbourhood schools: According to S S Rajagopalan, an education activist, it is the government’s responsibility to provide schools within walkable distance of the child. “The Kothari panel report and all the five year plans have harped on the concept of neighbourhood schools, but they are yet become a reality. With the government failing to provide quality education, private institutions have mushroomed, resulting in major transporting issues,” he says.

Will we ever have safe transporting? There is no evidence to suggest that things will change in a hurry.

Stray cases of ragging on school bus

Statistics on students using various modes of transport in the city is not readily available.

According to an estimate, the total number of school students – from kindergarten to Plus Two – in the city is 8.2 lakh. After a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation, Kumaran of the School Van Operators’ Association informs that 50 per cent of the students use private vans; 20 per cent autos and Omni vans; 20 per cent cycles and Scooty; and 10 per cent school buses. He added that the number of buses provided by schools has gone down over the years.

Students of Corporation, Government and Government-aided schools use public transport, while those of other schools depend on autos, private vans and school buses.

But are school buses safe? Though there aren’t too many cases of bullying on school buses that have been reported, principals and students admit that there are stray incidents that go unreported. Ragging by seniors and hostile behaviour with the newcomer on board the bus is not an uncommon sight, says Anne (name changed), teacher at a city school. Her son has a first hand experience of ragging. SBOA School student Shiva says “there are some students who freak out on the bus as generally there is no one to monitor our behaviour.”

Some schools are trying to address the issue. “It is mandatory for all school buses to have an attender. To avoid bullying by seniors, we have staggered bus timings. For example, there are separate buses for LKG students and seniors. Moreover, our school has restricted bus facility to students till Class VIII,” says Malathy Srinivasan, principal of Devi Academy, Valasaravakkam.

“There are not many cases of bullying. When they are reported, we immediately sort them out,” she adds.

Onus on parents, schools: traffic police

Although the Motor Vehicle Act permits only three adult passengers in an autorickshaw, you often find the vehicles speeding on the city’s roads stuffed with 10 children or more.

As the space in an auto is limited, children are made to sit on the vestibule as well. As a result, they sway when the driver applies the brake or negotiates a curve. “During peaks hours such practices can turn fatal,” warns a traffic personnel deployed near a leading private school near Mogappair.

Confiscating erring vehicles is not always possible. “If we question the driver, the schoolchildren could start crying and screaming at the top of their voice. If we seize the vehicle, the kids would be stuck midway. How do we sent them home or to school?” he reasons.

“It is brazen violation of all traffic rules. We penalise erring drivers. But the police alone cannot put an end to this dangerous practice,” says Mohammed Shakeel Akhter, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai Traffic, adding that the traffic police had recently convened a meeting of school authorities and representatives of parent-teacher associations.

“We asked them to offer suggestions to solve the problem. There are various other aspects of the issue like plying of more school buses, cost involved and affordability of alternative transportation. I expect to get responses from schools within a week. We will study them and come out with a proper plan,” he assures.

Responding to a question of children riding motorised two-wheelers to schools, Akhter claims that the police do fine the violators. “But imposing fines will not stop children from riding vehicles unless parents and school authorities take a firm stand.” Are parents listening?