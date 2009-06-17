A successful run

Home Cities Chennai

AFTER running successfully since its premiere in 2007, ASAP Productions’ Run for Your Wife hit the city once again last week. It was as a special fund raiser for Bhumi, a non-profit youth volunteer organisation of students and young professionals working with destitute children in Chennai.

Originally written by Ray Cooney, and this version directed by Amit Singh, the play (for those unaware), revolves around John Smith, a cab driver and his bigamist fraud that is kept under the covers for about three years, thanks to his unpredictable work schedule. His secretive life with his first wife Mary in Streatham and his second wife, Barbara from Wimbledon, comes on the verge of getting debunked when he gets involved in a little mugging that leads to two highly inquisitive policemen landing up in both his houses at all the wrong times, a pest of a neighbour who only contributes to bigger problems and two immensely irritated and baffled wives.

His only hope is his friend and neighbour, Stanley Gardener, who initially is clearly appalled on John’s revelation about his two wives. Unwillingly, he eventually agrees to help him get out of the mess. Gardner is frustrated as he is forced to switch between roles of a nagging farmer, John’s secret gay partner, neighbour and at one point, even Mary’s husband. The play evolves into a hilarious laugh riot as the plot gets more complex with each character, more confusions arise and John, along with his partner in crime, goofs up ridiculously trying to cover lies with bigger, lousier lies. The play stars Amit Singh, Naveen George, Dipika Pethe, Karan Ram, Venky and others. Sets for the show were designed by Michael Muthu.

The script boasts of quick, witty dialogues and Amit shows his dedicated efforts at some points, to keep the story as natural as possible. He even goes to the extent of swallowing substantial amounts of newspaper (carrying a report that could spill the beans about his first wife, to the second one). Though the play did have its own dose of cliches, like the gay neighbour, Bobby Darling and the unbelievably dumb wives who’d buy just about everything the husband blurts out, it all made for a good show.

