CHENNAI: The Chennai Port Trust officials on Saturday morning swung into action and dispatched stocks of fresh drinking water on a barge to the crew of mercy mission ship, MV Captain Ali, anchored near the Chennai Port.

It may be noted that The New Indian Express had carried a report on their plight in its Chennai edition on Saturday explaining their plight due to tedious 40-odd days of journey from Fos-Sur-Mer, France.

According to a senior official in Chennai Port Trust who wished anonymity, after reading their plight highlighted in The New Indian Express, the port authorities have sent sufficient stocks of drinking water for all the 13 crew members of the ship using one of their barges meant for transporting goods during emergency.

“We are also keeping our medical team ready to meet any emergency situation on board MV Captain Ali but request for such help should come from the ship’s local agent,” the official added.

According to sources, State government, apparently bowing to pressure from New Delhi, reportedly asked the ship captain to move further into deep sea to avoid more media focus.

Meanwhile, Pazha Nedumaran, co-ordinator of Chennai-based Sri Lankan Tamils Protection Movement, condemned Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s ‘letter-sending spree’ on the mercy mission ship.

In a statement here, he questioned the need for dispatching a letter to External Affairs Minister S M Krishna now to ask the Lankan government to accept it.