CHENNAI: Citizens’ Forum, a grouping of lawyers, journalists, students and human rights activists, has condemned the alleged violent actions of police personnel at the Madras High Court complex on February 19, saying lawyers, judges and litigants, including women, were at the receiving end of the attack.

At a meeting held in the Besant Nagar Beach house of dancer Chandralekha, Nityanand Jayaraman, a journalist, said police should not have entered the premises without the permission of the court authorities.

D Nagasaila, an advocate present at the court at the time of the incident, said the attack on lawyers is an attack on the judiciary and violates the right to protest and free speech. He added that the lawyers did not carry stones inside the court premises, but simply hurled back at the police personnel the stones thrown at them.

Lawyer V Krishna Ananth alleged that the attack was planned, while Karen Coelho, an academic, said police officials had gone on a rampage.

The forum noted that the manner in which police had indulged in violence in separate encounters indicates their intention to terrorise, and reveals that the force has the support of the higher authorities in this regard. “The attack had demeaned the image of law enforcement authorities,” noted lawyer Vasudevan, who had witnessed the entire incident.

The group added that the violence reflected the Tamil Nadu government’s growing frustration at the lawyers’ continued demand for action to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Lanka. Nityanand told The New Indian Express that if even hallowed institutions such as the judiciary are not spared by the police batons, a common man has little chance of expressing his dissent without inviting a violent reaction from the state.