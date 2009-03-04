CHENNAI: University of Madras Chancellor and Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala has asked the University of Madras to furnish by Wednesday details of absorption of 13 temporary staff into the university rolls by the Syndicate of the University. This follows the report titled `Backdoor entry, courtesy VC’ published in these columns on February 19.

Barnala asked the university to furnish remarks relating to the appointment of the 13 temporary staff, including any other similar appointments, and their present position in the university.

The university has also been asked to explain under whose authority the persons were initially appointed and how they were made permanent, along with supportive documentary evidence. Staff members had pointed out that 13 temporary office staff, some of them graduates and post graduates, had been made permanent. Apparently, they were over qualified for the job.

A look at the list of the absorbed staff also showed that nine of the 13 temporary staff had joined in 2006, after the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof S Ramachandran, took charge.