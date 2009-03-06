CHENNAI: Vidya Sagar, an NGO for cerebral palsy has come up with a vision centre --The Vision Centre of Vidya Sagar -- for children with low vision.

With children with visual and physical disabilities finding it difficult to get along with inclusive education, the Centre is setting up the Vision Centre to provide them holistic intervention, regular follow-up, parental guidance and counseling.

The Centre is being set up to cater to the needs of children studying in mainstream schools and also the increased number of referrals from hospitals and doctors. “When these children become part of inclusive education issues like children not being able to see, not being able to copy down from the board, not being able to write correctly comes up. The schools as well as the children are finding it difficult to cope with the requirements of each other. Hence, Vidya Sagar has come up with the Vision Centre to give support to the children” said its Vimala, coordinator, The Vision Centre of Vidya Sagar.

The programme includes orientation and mobility, communication, peer-interaction, play, braille activities and occupational therapy.