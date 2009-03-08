CHENNAI: The anti-liquor rally organised by the youth wing of the PMK here on Saturday took a different twist, with the party cadre, who were supposed to refrain from drinking, going on a binging spree and emptying the stock of TASMAC shops in the area, forcing them to down their shutters.

Nearby, PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son, Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss spoke to the youth about the perils of alcohol and tobacco use during the rally, which was centred around taking pledges, mainly to abstain from alcohol and tobacco, and to work towards other social issues including HIV/AIDS prevention and women’s empowerment.

Located conveniently near the rally ground, the TASMAC shop was soon bustling with those who had come to attend the rally. The bar, with two levels, bore witness to empty beer and liquor bottles, which the cadre downed in just a couple of swigs. Around 4:30 pm, a group of about 270 PMK funtionaries from Kumbakonam rushed in to the shop for their ‘alcohol fix’. “We have been travelling since 1 am this morning from Kumbakonam and are tired,” one of them said, between hurried gulps of beer.

The situation was so peak that all three liquor shops on the approach road to the rally ground were closed as early as 8 pm.

Speaking at the rally, the Union Health Minister said, “Statistics show that the average age of those who consume liquor is 28. Now it has reduced drastically to 13. You should be an example to other young people and abstain from drinking and smoking. Other young people should relate to you by the examples you set.” The party claimed that five lakh attended the rally. A large contingent of trucks, buses and vans brought the functionaries from their respective districts. An attendee from Dharmapuri however said, “Our van will get about Rs 4,000-5,000 (around Rs 200 per head). But apart from that we have not got anything,” he said frowning.