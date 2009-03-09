CHENNAI: A study on the employment status of disabled women was presented at the NGO, Vidhyasagar, on Sunday.

The study, jointly conducted by Vidyasagar and Initiatives:Women in Development, focuses on a sample of 200 disabled women above 18 years of age from Chennai, Mayavaram, Tenkasi and Kothagiri.

It was found that less than 10 per cent of disabled women received higher education.

Stratified random sampling also showed that 47 percent of the disabled women were employed in some marginal work an 28.1 percent of them in NGOs and 33.1 per cent in craft-related jobs.

The study focused on education, disability and support from family as decisive factors in contributing toward the employability of the disabled women. It was found that education had the greatest impact on employment status.

It was also recommended that the scale of the percentage of disability be based on functionality as this shift was essential for bringing inclusiveness in policy making.

The study also observed that there was a need to focus on higher education and skill development for disabled women.