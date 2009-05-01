CHENNAI: Pigs in the city are taking a beating as the Chennai Corporation began culling in earnest starting on Wednesday. Raids were conducted across the city to capture and kill pigs in enforcement of an old ban on pig rearing within city limits.

“With the swine flu scare across the world, we thought it better to begin preventive measures now,” said Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Lakhoni.

At least 81 pigs were culled on Thursday with the help of police and veterinary doctors, Lakhoni said. The officials were finding it difficult to catch them, he added.

On the banks of the Cooum River on Spurtank Road, Chetpet, the locals are a worried lot. “We rear cows here but there are some people who rear pigs. We’ve been hearing about this new pig disease. Can it affect cows as well?’’ asked B Venkat.

Venkat and other locals alleged there were at least 200 pigs in the Cooum area prior to the Corporation’s raid.

At least half-a-dozen pigs were running around among the bushes, close to the cows on Thursday afternoon.

“When the Corporation people came yesterday, they took away a few pigs that they managed to catch and warned the man who reared them that they would be back today.

So yesterday evening he sold around half of them,’’ said V Mani, who also rears cows in the area.

Though unwilling to admit to rearing the pigs, K Sundaram, another resident, said several hotels in the city bought the pigs for the meat. “Every once in a while, truckloads of them are carted from here for slaughter,’’ he said.

Though banned, pig rearing is more profitable than selling cows milk, according to the men, who are mostly from villages in and around the city. They reside in shacks on the banks of the river and say government officials, including the Corporation, PWD and the police, constantly harass them.