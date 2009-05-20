CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court for a direction to the CBI to register a case against former managing director of State Express Transport Corporation Ramasubramanian and investigate into the corruption charges against him.

Justice CT Selvam adjourned hearing, after vacation. In his writ petition, VR Krishnakumar, Indian Makkal Mandram president and also editor of Indian Reporter, claimed that articles were published about the corrupt activities of Ramasubramanian. He also claimed that he had collected proof from various sources.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Wing recovered unaccounted money worth Rs 6.19 lakh from Ramasubramanian on March 9, but had not filed any case, contended his advocate P Rajkumar and prayed for a directive to the CBI.