CHENNAI: “He preyed on babies,” were the words that escaped the mouth of a staff member of St George’s Anglo Indian School on Thursday.

Requesting anonymity, the staff member said Mathew Patrick “molested even very young children, as young as five or six years old and added that he visited the school thrice a week and worked as a volunteer.

Paul Victor Samuel, Principal of St. George’s said: “He worked with us for a period of two-and-a-half years as a volunteer. But none of the students or the wardens informed me about what was happening in

the boarding house. But the moment I smelled something fishy about Mathew, we sent him away.”

When asked why the school did not inform the police, the principal said, “ We didn’t want to make a big fuss about it because the reputation of our school was at stake.”

Mathew was simply asked not to step into the school after the incidents came to light and he was not called for an inquiry.

Archana Ramasundram, Additional Director General of Police said that she had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu government urging it to instruct all educational institutions and schools to report cases of molestation and child abuse to the local police.

In fact, there is a growing demand that reporting of child abuse to police be made mandatory.

Dr Manorama, chairman of Child Welfare Committee, said, “The schools are guilty of silence in taking up the issues of child sex abuse.”

“Most child sex offenders will not stop with just one offence and letting them off the hook without informing the police is a crime most schools are committing,” Dr Manorama said.

St. George’s School is one of the oldest schools not only in India but also in the whole of South East Asia. The school now has banned men from working as volunteers in the campus.

