CHENNAI: About 100 families stormed the tahsildar office in Tambaram on Saturday demanding safe dwellings after their houses were flooded by the incessant rain.

About 200 persons were sheltered in Kamakshi Memorial School and an equal number in the Municipal Middle School in Tambaram. Officials led by tahsildar S Govindarajan supervised the relief work and provided food. K Santhanam, a resident complained that the government had hurriedly settled them without providing any amenities.

“Since the area is low lying the entire colony was flooded. Now we are forced to forgo work and food,” he said. “We will provide them food and shelter till the rains are over,” the tahsildar said.