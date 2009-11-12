CHENNAI: Think inspirational radio and those who have watched the cult 70s movie Vanishing Point can never forget Supersoul, the visually impaired radio jockey who guided Kowalski through his fascinating journey.

Now, in what could turn out to be a great inspiration to people of the fraternity, the country’s first community FM radio station — by and of visually impaired people — is all set to go on air from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from March 2010.

The FM station will operate from studios being built, at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, at the Nat­ional Institute For The Vis­ually Handicapped (NIVH).

“We have already conducted an audience survey to identify the kind of programmes that people would like to listen to,” Anuradha Mohit, Director of NIVH, told Express.

Speaking of the novel initiative, Mohit said, the FM channel will initially air programmes for two hours each in the morning and evening, and later extended.

The objective behind starting a community radio, she said, was to train the visually challenged in the media. “Our institute has decided to offer a new diploma course on journalism and radio broadcasting from next year. So, this FM channel will act as a practical studio for the students.”

Asked what prompted her to come up with this innovative idea, Mohit, who is visually impaired herself, said she had found that the disabled were full of talent.

Explaining the scope for the visually impaired in broadcasting, Mohit said that with the mushrooming of FM radio stations in India, job opportunities abound. As for the new course, it is an extension of a certificate course on radio programming that is already being conducted at an NIVH regional centre at Poonamallee near Chennai.

Testifying to the course’s success, Dr I Arivanandham, regional director at the Poonamallee centre, said one of the students had been placed at the Karaikal FM radio station.