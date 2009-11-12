Home Cities Chennai

Overseas job seekers swindled of Rs 10.5 lakh

CHENNAI: With promises of jobs abroad, fly-by-night operators have been luring many a vulnerable job-seeker to pay up front for the ‘favour’, and making off with the millions.

A young mechanic from Old Washermanpet is one such victim, among a group of 21, now seeking police intervention to help nab the swindler and get their money back. A year ago, Jayaraman met Premnanth of Raja Kilpaukam in Selaiyur, who promised to send him to Australia to work at an Indian hotel run by his sister.

Premnanth asked Jayaraman for a commission of Rs 50,000, assuring him of the job Down Under. Jayaraman not only gave Premnanth the money but also recommended him to 20 of his friends and relatives. Premnanth thus managed to collect Rs 10.5 lakh.

Three months passed and Premnanth said he had sent the list of applicants to Australia and was awaiting a response from his sister. The anxious applicants waited for six months during which they tried to reach him but could not because Premnanth had switched off his phone. But when the group landed in his office in T Nagar, they learned that Premnanth had absconded with lakhs he swindled from them. After a year, on November 3, Jayaraman got a call from Premnanth, who promised he would return his money, but again went under the radar.

Jayaraman then approached suburban commissioner of police S R Jangid on behalf of the entire group. He was directed to the Selaiyur police, and now investigations are on to find Premnanth.

