CHENNAI: You might not notice St. Mark’s Middle School; its entrance hidden in an alley in Vepery. Like any school, though, its students are lively and noisy, and Friday morning their youthful energy was channeled towards child’s rights. The commemoration of 20 years of the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), organised by World Vision India, was lauded with student presentations and professional entertainment, as well as an NGO panel of Andal Damodaran (President, Indian Council for Child Welfare), Dr. Manorama (Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Chennai), and Anusuya Earnest (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Estate & Welfare and Community Policing).

Last week students were given topics related to child rights, with which they had to craft speeches, songs, dances, or skits. Even with such short notice, the performers were confident and every presentation came off without a hitch. The professional group Unarvugal, beginning with a boisterous number for drum ensemble and acting out two simulations about child abuse, gave an upbeat finale to the series of presentations.

The issues were dark — child sexual abuse, child marriage, and child labour — but the attitude was optimistic, spreading awareness of these issues, and showing children how and where to ask for help. S Joseph Wesley, Program Officer for World Vision India, explains that Child Protection Units are already in place in nine Chennai communities to advocate children’s rights. Working on a community level, mostly with pavement children, these units have already sent 190 children back to school. Speaking of the school children and their preparation for this event, he said, “The children were happy to have their issues brought out and to increase awareness.

We in fact chose St. Mark’s because many students have a pavement dwelling background.” If our hope rests in the next generation, the students at St. Mark’s have helped cement our faith.