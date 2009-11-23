Don’t treat us like dirt. I am here only to earn something for my family,” said Senthilnathan when the Chennai Corporation evicted his shop that was on the sidewalk near Chennai Central railway station last year. His was among the many shops cleared from the pavement because they choked pedestrian space. A recent visit to the site showed that the pedestrian platform too had been demolished. What has come up in its place is a compound wall with aesthetically designed grills on it.

“It is part of the much-hyped city beautification drive. They can even put up pictures depicting Tamil culture and people on the wall. But what about the lives of the people in the city?” asks Maheshwaran of National Association of Street Vendors of India. Senthilnathan and many others who lost their shops have taken refuge at the nearby subway and some have left the business to do menial jobs.

Another 32 shops near the Victoria Hall were evicted last week to restore the beauty of the heritage structure.

“There is perhaps some justification when the corporation removes shops to facilitate pedestrian and traffic movement.

But how can one justify their eviction for the beautification of the city? Livelihood is more important than aesthetics. If the civic body really want to make the city beautiful, they can build properly designed shops for the vendors like the one in Burma Bazaar,” says Maheshwaran.