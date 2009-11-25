CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to consider within two months, the release of life convict Thenthamizhan alias Kathiravan alias Dakshinamurthy under the premature category.

Justice K Chandru gave the direction on Tuesday while allowing a writ petition from Thenthamizhan. The Vridhachalam Railway Police had registered a case in 1987 against the petitioner and the local Sessions Court awarded death sentence to him for various offences of the IPC and he was lodged in the Central prison in Trichy on April 4, 1988. However, the High Court on December 22, 1989, modified the death sentence to life term.

As he had been incarcerated for more than 14 years and was not released prematurely on the occasions of CN Annadurai’s birth day in 2006 and 2007, he filed the present petition for a direction to the government to treat him as having been become eligible for premature release under the GOs dated September 14, 2006 and September 12, 2007 and to release him forthwith.