Melody time

Many sabhas are gearing up to welcome the season of Marghazhi which woos the rasikas of Chennai.

Published: 25th November 2009 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

The season of Marghazhi is once again back to woo the rasikas of Chennai. Many sabhas are gearing up to welcome the season with splendor.

Karthik Fine Arts, which promotes carnatic music, dance and drama is organising&nbsp; a month-long cultural extravaganza. In a press meet to announce the arrival of various activities for Marghazhi, K M Narasimhan, Vice-president of Karthik Fine Arts listed out the events lined up for the season.The Music Festival will be inaugurated on December 1 at Narada Gana Sabha.

The main highlights of this year will be a Dance Seminar from December 26 to 28, which will be coordinated by actress Shobhana. In order to promote Tamil classical music, Tamil Isai Vizha, a weeklong event will be on from December 26 to January 1. &nbsp;

Other highlights of the season are the awards and titles being conferred to people for their contributions to music and dance. This year, Isai Peroli, an award for young musician in the age group of 25 to 35, is being conferred upon R K Shriramkumar. While Nandanamamani is being given to Mythili Prakash, Vaishnavi Sainath are being given the Nattiya Chuudr.

&nbsp;An exclusive programme for NRI musicians and dancers is also being organised.

