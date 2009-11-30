ACTOR is a truly a Chennai boy. Spotted at a city nightclub recently he was seen being a chivalrous gentleman. As fans gawked, nudged and got closer to him to dance with him, he obliged with his trademark smile and even requested the DJ’s for Tamil music. No starry airs, no hangers on...Just a simple young boy who was having a safe fun night. And going by his latest facebook status messages - we can assure you the boy has grown up and mellowed down. Way to go Simbu!

GAY HUSBAND, HUNKY LOVER!

THIS lovely lady in the city is in no mood to sulk or be apologetic about her husband’s queer inclinations. When she recently found out about his stray-cat ways she threw a party for all her girl pals and introduced a “chocolate boy” to them. The lady's friends were thrilled to see their friend take a stand and pursue her own happiness rather than put up with a husband who rents boys and hits on men in society parties.

MANNERS MAKETH A MAN

THIS awfully loud gent is causing panic in refined circles it seems. Apparently at a recent wine event the man cracked adult jokes, commented on ageing women and how his children are globe-trotting and staying at fancy hotels.

His wife known to be a restrained snob with a penchant for crisp black sarees was also heard whispering “God, please help me.” The out of work advertising honcho seems in no mood to curb his tongue and we only hope no one dishes out the same. Our source also shared that he only makes it to these events because of his close proximity to consul’s whom he and his wife befriends.

SPA SLAP FOR SUITING STUD

SON of clothing store owner was at a five star spa recently. The boy who has lost oodles of weight thanks to his personal trainer is often tagged “obnoxious”.

Although his folks enjoy good will and are known for their warmth this boy's list of foes seems to be growing.

The latest addition to the foe-list is a spa therapist. Apparently the young turk went to a spa and during the treatment requested a “happy ending”. But when the therapist refused, he offered to pay her more! She promptly ended the treatment, slapped him and complained to her manager. We hear the boy has been branded “happy ending dude!”