CHENNAI: Taking strong exceptions to the reported comments of senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who termed the shock deaths of about 600 people following the demise of Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as “bogus”, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Anam Rama Narayana Reddy on Wednesday questioned Rao’s authority to make such remarks.

Briefing reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of new conventional halls at Andhra Social and Cultural Association here, Reddy said the Rajya Sabha member was attempting to satisfy some “people” by speaking in such a tone.

“When none of the top Congress leaders have made any such derogatory comments, his observations amount to spoiling the image of seniority,” the Minister said. “These are nothing but political stunts,” he added.

On the issue of elevating Jaganmohan Reddy as the State CM, he reiterated that representations have been made to AICC president Sonia Gandhi in this regard.

“However, all the Council of Ministers and Members of Legislative Council would abide to any decision taken by the Congress high command on the new Chief Minister.” He also maintained that there was no factionalism as far as the Congress in Andhra.