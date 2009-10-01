Shopping opportunities for the festive season came with added glitz and grandeur with Sakhi Mandal Sahyog Cosmo's Diwali Bazaar. Held on September 29, this was the fifth consecutive year of the bazaar organised by Sakhi Mandal Sahyog Cosmo.

Featuring garments, gift items, jewellery and sweets, the expo had been put up at Taj Coromandel. It was a one-stop-shop for Diwali shopping with craft works, paintings, semi-precious stones, sarees and garments, diyas and silver jewellery and articles from Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers taking up 100 stalls spread across the ballroom.

Besides making Diwali shopping special for Chennai, every edition of the bazaar also aids the underprivileged. The proceeds from the sales went to Sankara Netralaya, Rajan Eye care and JN Dialysis Centre.