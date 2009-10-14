ANOTHER black outfit? Black again? Are you a victim of the black bug? Black remains my all-time favourite colour. I confess that when making a fashion choice, black draws me in like a magnet. My pick could be among a classic buttondown wool jacket, a patent alligator bag, or a shimmery sequined sari—to my eyes, all of them look so much more appealing in black.

Consider the versatility of this colour. Are you the deep-rooted, highon- traditional type? Do ikkats, bandinis, bagrus, and kanchivarum pattus get your pulse racing? The next time you shop, look at a mud and rust ikkat weave against black, kutch bandini in black with tiny red specks or a rich black pattu on a gold tissue.

Flip the coin: do you have a red carpet do, a cocktail dress or even a pair of jeans? Black will do the trick, allowing you to look your chic best in all of the above.

When you go all black, try combining it with a silver or copper clutch and jewellery in the shape of deep emerald shoulder dusters. Shoes can be experimental in a shade of lime, orange or canary yellow peep toes. The contrast, subtle or dramatic, tips the style quotient highly in your favour.

Designers globally swear their allegiance to black, and every designer worth his salt dabbles with this compelling colour. Chanel’s quilted marvels and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as Wendell Rodricks and Biyan, epitomize evenings in black. Gurpreet the designer does a fantastic spin of blacks combined with teals and Brazilian greens. Boots, bags, tuxes, kalidaars, and even jewellery are featuring black diamonds and black pearls.

Don’t fret if you feel your wardrobe is dominated by too much black, the fact is that no colour has such a mix of sophistication and style. The most coveted pieces in my wardrobe happen to be in the colour noire, and that’s the way I like it!