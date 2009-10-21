Home for HIV+ kids opened
Published: 21st October 2009 02:28 AM |
Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:04 AM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: Anandha Illam, a home for HIV+ve children, was inaugurated at Ernavakkam village in Thiruvallur district on Tuesday.
An initiative of Community Health Education Society, funded by the Emirates Airline Foundation, Anandha Illam has a capacity of providing accommodation to 100 children.
At present, 54 children are staying here.
This home has seven fulltime caretakers, a doctor, and an ambulance.
Tamil Nadu has 17,000 HIV positive children, but has only three such homes to take care of them.