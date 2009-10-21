CHENNAI: Anandha Illam, a home for HIV+ve children, was inaugurated at Ernavakkam village in Thiruvallur district on Tuesday.

An initiative of Community Health Education Society, funded by the Emirates Airline Foundation, Anandha Illam has a capacity of providing accommodation to 100 children.

At present, 54 children are staying here.

This home has seven fulltime caretakers, a doctor, and an ambulance.

Tamil Nadu has 17,000 HIV positive children, but has only three such homes to take care of them.