CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K S Sripathy is on a sticky wicket in a case relating to allotment of engineering seats in Anna University under the discretionary quota to wards of two senior police officers.

Sripathy, the then Vigilance Commissioner, had reportedly instructed the then chief of the DVAC, S K Upadhyay, not to “proceed”, without consulting him, on the "enquiry" into the complaint against police officers Narendrapal Singh and K Radhakrishnan.

In an alleged telephonic conversation in December 2007, the transcript of which is available with Express, Sripathy said, “We will discuss, after that you can proceed”. Upadhyay replied: “Ok, ok, ok. Thank you. Thank you.”

The transcript has been handed over to the Madras High Court, which is now hearing a PIL filed by retired Professor Praba Kalvimani against irregularities in the allotment of seats in Anna University. Significantly, the counter-affidavit filed by Jothi Jagarajan, in charge Home Secretary, does not deny the conversation between Sripathy and Upadhyay.