CHENNAI: On the day Andhra Pradesh was mourning the death of its Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, an opposition MLA from that State was manhandled on the road in Chennai.

The Telugu Desam member, Rama Krishnan, representing Venkatagiri constituency, faced the ire of a father and son duo, who were driving a car on Ambattur road after a minor pile up of three cars. The driver of the car that was ahead of the MLA’s car had to applied brakes as a pedestrian crossed the road unexpectedly. This led to the MLA’s front bumper hitting the other car. Both drivers had no quarrel and they moved ahead when those in another car, which rammed into the back of MLA’s car, gave a hot chase and pulled Krishnan’s collar. As the security personnel in the MLA’s car stepped out, the father and son — Ashraf and Jawad, owners of hotel in the city — who picked up the fight, beat a hasty retreat.