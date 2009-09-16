CHENNAI: The city police arrested two Siddha doctors, who were involved in making fake documents on Monday.

According to police, Vaidyanathan, manager at the Bank of Travancore made a complaint that CK Babu of Triplicane and his son Sai Prasath produced fake documents to the bank and availed a loan of Rs 8 lakh but never repaid the money.

When the police inquired, they found that Babu made fake documents to get a loan for his son’s overseas studies.

Police also found that the fake documents carried a photograph of a Siddha doctor Gunasekaran of MGR Nagar and named the person in the photograph as Ganesan.

Also it was found that an acupuncture doctor Dhanapal of Valsaravakkam was also involved in preparing the fake documents.

Both the doctors were arrested and are in judicial custody. The police is on the look for the rest of them involved in the case.

feedback@epmltd.com