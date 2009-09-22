I moved to Madras from Calcutta in 1977. I wanted to become a doctor and in those days, you had a good chance of securing a seat in a medical school here because the state board of Tamil Nadu was generous with its marks.

I have fond memories of my life in Madras Medical College. Our favourite haunts were Alankar Theatre and Marina Beach. Chennai was also the place where I had my first brush with quizzing. Funnily, I started off as a quizmaster. One of my seniors had asked him to help with compiling questions for an inter-collegiate quiz and was impressed with the questions I came up with. So he asked me to host the quiz and that was when I debuted on stage — as a quizmaster.

The main reason I love Chennai is because of the warmth that people exude. I feel safe going around even at midnight, whereas on my recent trip to Los Angeles, I was followed around by a bunch of people in broad daylight. Also, here the people are very cerebral. Chennai is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. My three best days in the city were in 1989 when we were doing a quiz commemorating 350 years of Chennai. We went around the city with photographers and it was then that I discovered many important facets to the city. For example, I got to see the footprint of St Thomas on a rock at Little Mount. We also visited the oldest railway station in India at Royapuram.

But not all is hunky-dory about Chennai. I am worried about the thinning green cover. Also, the pavements seem to be disappearing. Nonetheless, Chennai is warm, in more ways than one.