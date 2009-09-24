CHENNAI: Members of the All India IIT Faculty Federation (AIIITFF) members are upset over the HRD ministry’s lack of response to their requests and memorandum. However, they gave a point-by-point clarification on HRD Minister Kapil Sibal’s justifications to the media over the recommendations of the pay commission. “The AIIITFF has noted the response given by Human Resources Development Minister Kapil Sibal to our memorandum. It would have been better if the minister had agreed to a direct discussion,” AIIITFF president Prof Thenmozhi said.

On recruiting first class PhDs: In response to Sibal’s statements on ‘PhD with first class in the preceding degree’ AIIITFF said it was meaningless since no class/grade is awarded for PhDs in any major university in the world. Hinting at a wrong play of words in the recommendations, the faculty’s reply to Sibal’s statement sought more clarity.

On career progression: On the condition on a maximum of 40 per cent of eligible professors to be moved from (academic grade pay (AGP) 10,500 to AGP 12000, Thenmozhi clarified that, “this condition introduces an unheard of new level within a cadre (Professors). This will completely demoralise competent people who will necessarily have to wait for their seniors to retire.” Themozhi also cited anomalies in the career progression statement made by Sibal and said that comparison to ISRO was out of context.

On profs salaries: “The minister seems to have made some remarks on salary being only ‘icing on the cake’ for IIT faculty because of their large consultancy earnings. Unfortunately, these remarks are completely ill founded and perhaps even malicious,” the response letter to Sibal stated.

IIT faculty are paid salaries for their mandated and expected work in the form of teaching and research, teachers clarified. Any consultancy earnings that accrue to a few of them are fair compensation for their additional work for specific clients. In any case, a large proportion of the total consultancy earnings of these few faculty actually goes back to the Institute and to the government as income tax. Faculty can use it only for certain permissible academic purposes,” Thenmozhi said.