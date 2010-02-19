CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar on Thursday called on Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and explained the context in which he recently criticised Kollywood seniors for forcing industry members to attend events organised on sensitive political issues.

On February 6, at a mega event organised by Kollywood to felicitate the chief minister, the actor said that there were seniors in the industry who forced him and others to compulsorily attend events organised on sensitive political and social issues.

“There had been a lot of speculation from various sections about the statement Ajith made that day. This meeting was a courtesy call by the actor. He simply clarified his earlier statement,” said a source close to the actor.

The actor also met mediapersons and thanked Rajnikanth for having congratulated him for his courage to make the statement at the event.

Earlier in the day, Rajnikanth too meeting the CM. Later talking to the media, he reiterated his support for Ajith. He said he came to thank the CM for attending his daughter Soundarya’s betrothal on Feb 17.

Rajnikanth said he would continue to act as long as his fans and public wish to see him on the big screen.