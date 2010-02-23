CHENNAI: Two cops in Coimbatore have to shell out Rs 4.5 lakh towards compensation to five persons for illegally detaining them.

By a GO dated February 15, the TN government directed the DGP to take action for recovering the compensation amount of Rs 4.5 lakh from the salaries of the police officials — T Charles, inspector attached to the Saravanapettai police station and Assistant Commissioner of Police K Gopalsamy, Singanallur — in equal proportion after giving show cause notice to them.

Originally, accepting the arguments of TN Advocates Association president S Prabakaran on a habeas corpus writ petition, a division bench of the Madras High Court held the State government vicariously liable for the deeds and misdeeds of its two police officers and directed it to deposit Rs 4.5 lakh before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore, on February 9, 2009.

The compensation amount is to be paid to Dr Jayanthi, advocates Manivannan, Chinna Alagu, Shankar and their driver Ajmal, who were kept in illegal detention in a lodge in Coimbatore, by the policemen.

Aggrieved, the DGP and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner appealed before the Supreme Court. Inspector Charles also filed an appeal in his individual capacity. However, the Supreme Court upheld the orders of the Madras High Court. And by the February 15 order, the government sanctioned the amount.

Necessary funds will be provided in the Final Modified Appropriation 2009-10 to meet the expenditure, the GO said, authorised the DGP to incur the expenditure and directed him to recover the same from the salary of the policemen in equal proportions.