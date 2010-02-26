CHENNAI: A year after the Tamil Nadu Government announced its plan to construct an outpatient complex adjacent the Government General Hospital, the Rs 70 crore project has been dropped. Reason: it was a bad idea because it would be very difficult to transport patients from outpatient building to the one housing inpatients and would also result in incurring more expenses.

As a result, the fund has now been allocated for the new Madras Medical College structure, dean of Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital Dr J Mohanasundaram told Express on Thursday.

Dr J Mohanasundaram said the decision was taken as the present building where the college was housed is 175 years old and is in a dilapidated condition. “We are badly in need of a new building; as such the decision was taken,” said the dean.

Surprisingly, it was Finance Minister K Anbazhagan who announced in assembly last year that a complex for outpatients of the Government General Hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 70 crore. “This would reduce the inconvenience faced by the patients due to insufficient space at the existing facility,” he had said in the assembly.

But the dean said this cannot be technically feasible. “The functioning of hospital will be very difficult if the outpatient building and the main building are housed in two areas,” Mohanasundaram said.

“It will also be very difficult to transport patients from outpatient building to inpatient building and would also result in incurring more expenses as there will be need of separate labs for the outpatient building,” the dean said.

Earlier, addressing the press conference, the dean said Chief Minister M Karunanidhi will lay the foundation stone for the new building for medical college on Sunday. The new medical college building will have a built-up space of 41,934 sq metres where medical, nursing and paramedical colleges would be run.

He said the three-day function to celebrate the 175th year of Madras Medical College will be inaugurated by Health Minister M R K Paneerselvam on Friday.

An exhibition is also planned.