CHENNAI: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and five other Dalit outfits will file a case in the Madras High Court against the Tamil Nadu government’s order providing for a three per cent exclusive quota for the Arundathiyar community (a Dalit sub-caste) within the 18 per cent reservation for SCs.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes had recently objected to exclusive reservation, and the remarks of commission’s vice chariman N M Kambley that the State government was not doing enough for the welfare of Adi Dravidars has earned the ire of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

A week later, PT founder Dr K Krishnasamy, along with leaders of a few other Dalit organisations, told the media on Thursday the government had not filled up over a lakh jobs earmarked for SC candidates in various government departments.

He also accused the government of not spending the special allocation made in the Union budget for the welfare of SC people. When the government had not done these things, what right did the Chief Minister have to hit out at the SC Commission, Krishnasamy asked.

He demanded a report from the government on the social, economic and educational development of Dalits in the state and also on how much land had been distributed to them.