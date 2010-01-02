CHENNAI: Beverages have always touched my heart in many ways, be it an occasion, a family get together or just chilling with friends.

But what you don’t know is my affinity towards cocktails.

When in college, making cocktails was the most hated subject to learn as there were too many details to remember.

This perception of mine changed when I became a bar manager, making cocktails became a passion. And I learnt to art of creating and serving it in style! If you don’t have the flair to make cocktails you can’t drink one in style either. The first cocktail, which I learnt to make, was a Cosmopolitan and even today it remains my best and favourite too.

How to make a Cosmopolitan

Mix 60ml of vodka to 15ml triple sec combined with 45ml cranberry juice and the juice of half a lime. Cointreau or other high-quality triple sec provides a cleaner taste than cheaper triple sec, and is generally substituted in the cosmopolitan.

The cranberry juice mainly adds flavour and colour and should not excessively dilute the drink.

A lime wedge is used to garnish and remains floating over the cocktail. Traditionally a coin sized wedge piece of orange should be “flamed” across the top of the drink. This coats the drink with a slick of citrus oil, but also produces a flame; this gives the cocktail a flair and style also and makes it popular among women.

Wishing you all a happy new year and may your dreams come true! Cheers and happy responsible drinking.