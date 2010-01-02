CHENNAI: From Eelam to idly-making, whatever might be your search, the 33rd Chennai book fair has a book for you. This year’s version of the book fair has put on display a staggering one crore books and visitors say one has to visit the fair at least twice to explore it fully. “What one should do is to take the catalogue home, read it and then come back with a proper choice,” says Venkat Varadhan, a publisher.

Books on Eelam and Viduthalai Puli Prabhakaran were selling like hot cakes on the first three days. The sheen of the good old Aesop’s fables, cartoons, Cindrella is still not lost, but what is special is the increased number of stalls dedicated to children’s books. Exclusive stalls on 3D-teaching of each subject caught the eye of parents.

Small books for children like ‘What does freedom mean’ and ‘What does fear do to children’ by J Krishnamurthy also found a lot of takers.

For Srividya, a regular at the fair, it is the right opportunity to shop rare Tamil books. A few shops also offered discounts ranging from 10-12 per cent.

Books like the recently released Life and Times of Shanta Toofan :Story of a Survivor, Is Science Western in Origin and Migration and Development: Experience in Kerala are books one can look forward to. For the socially conscious, there are books like the Citizen’s report on governance and development, 2008-09, Alternative Economic Survey.

Outside the fair on the roadsides was another kind of book fair were the second-hand booksellers lined along. Says Kalaivani, a book seller outside the fair, “ They sell new books and we sell the old ones, that is the only difference. This is the right chance for us to sell second-hand fictions.”