HC notice on plea to remove encroachments

HC notice on plea to remove encroachments

CHENNAI: The First Bench of the Madras High Court ordered notices on a public interest writ petition praying for a direction to the authorities concerned to evict the encroachers on the government lands in Pratabaramapuram panchayat and village and Veilankanni panchayat and village.

The bench comprising Chief Justice H L Gokhale and Justice K K Sasidharan ordered the notice to the respondents returnable by January 25.The Revenue Secretary, PWD Secretary, Survey and Land Reforms Commissioner and the Nagapattinam District Collectors are some of the respondents.

The alleged encroachers are the management of Lady Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health, Veilankanni and the managements of 16 lodging houses in Veilankanni.

In his public interest writ petition, S Pugazhenthi, president of Subash Chandra Bose Podhu Nala Sangam in Nagapattinam district, contended that the lands in question were fully occupied/encroached by private individuals, who had constructed lodging houses, shops and buildings for carrying on commercial activities.

The tsunami on December 26, 2004 had washed away all the people who lived in the area. Under the guise of providing facilities to the pilgrims, even the river course and seashore had been encroached upon, virtually violating all the laws.

