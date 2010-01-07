CHENNAI: Tambaram traffic investigations officials, who are probing Tuesday’s fire accident in which a tanker lorry carrying diesel was damaged at the Alandur subway, said they were waiting for the lorry’s owner to return to the city from his pilgrimage to Sabarimala, to carry out further investigations.

The owner of the tanker was identified as Prakash of Vyasarpadi. According to the police, the lorry, which was carrying 12,000 litres of diesel in three compartments of 4,000 litres each, was heading from Indian Oil Corporation’s filling station in Manali to Santhana Agency located in Medavakkam.

Interrogations with the driver of the lorry revealed that the vehicle’s tyre had got stuck in a ditch in the subway at Thilaganga Nagar in Alandur. When the driver tried to forcefully move his vehicle out of the ditch, the lorry hit the centre-median and toppled, causing diesel to spill. The resulting friction might have ignited the diesel, the police said.

As the fire started spreading quickly, the driver and the cleaner fled for safety. The vehicle was engulfed by the fire and damaged completely.

Five fire tenders from Guindy, Tambaram and Teynampet fought the blaze till midnight, as the fire had spread to water pipelines in the subway and eventually ended up in a minor explosion at a nearby water pumping station.

The fire damaged the road and the walls of the subway as the diesel permeated the porous tar of the road and the pavement causing it to rupture.