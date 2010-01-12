CHENNAI: A man died along with his wife while trying to rescue her when she self-immolated at Pallikaranai on Sunday.

Murugan (27) of Jaladianpettai had an argument with his wife Sudha (23) over his alcohol addiction on Friday.

Murugan allegedly pawned his wife’s jewellery and spent them on drinking.

Police said Sudha poured kerosene on her and lit herself.

Shocked to see his wife screaming in pain, Murugan immediately hugged her to put out the fire. In the attempt, Murugan also sustained severe burns.

Both the husband and wife were admitted to a hospital where Sudha died on Saturday, while Murugan succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Murugan was in watersupplying business and the two got married six months ago.

SCHOOLBOY DROWNS: A schoolboy drowned in a temple pond at Peerkankaranai on Sunday. Police said, Subramani (14) of Kumananchavadi, studying in a Sanskrit school at Peerkankaranai, went to a Shiva-Vishnu Temple at Mudichur. He was playing near the temple’s pond when he slipped and fell into the pond. The officials of Tambaram fire station recovered the body.

MAG THREATENED: The Kalki Media House filed a police complaint on Monday alleging that they had received a threatening call for publishing a review on the Tamil film Vettaikaran.

PHARMACY LOSES LICENCE : The licence of a pharmacy in Pulianthope was cancelled by the Director of Drugs Control after it was found that the shop was selling drugs past their expiry date. The shop was raided on December 21, following which the proprietor submitted his explanation on December 24 to the Assistant Director of Drugs Control.

After the examination, its licence was cancelled with immediate effect.