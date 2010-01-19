AS I was never really good at my studies, I fell into my line of work by accident, but every day of my life I count my lucky stars because cars are my passion. I was never the brightest student and even failed my 3rd standard.

In 1949, I discovered my passion when I got a break in a automobile workshop. Cars soon became my life and I have been working with cars ever since.

It has been 69 years now and I have loved every second of it. For the past five years Chennai has become synonymous with my story. Chennai has given me the unique opportunity of working with vintage cars. I moved to Chennai post the tsunami, expecting very little. It turned out for the best as Chennai has a wide resource of vintage cars. My 69 years of experience have given me the niche of being the city’s vintage car mechanic, and the vintage cars in Chennai are a real treat to work on. People do maintain them really well. Here I have worked on vehicles as old as 1925 models of Fiat, and other vintage models from carmakers such as Wolseley, Riley and even MG. My work takes me to different parts of Chennai and I get to meet some of the richest people in the city. This city helped me pursue my passion without putting any pressure to prove myself or judging me. I owe so much to this city and its people.