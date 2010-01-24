TAMBARAM: Just a year old and the Indian Maritime University, (IMU) added one more feather to its cap. K Mohandas, the secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, inaugurated a state-of-the-art marine engineering workshop on Saturday at the university.

Built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore on 10,000 sq ft, the new workshop at the IMU’s headquarters at Uthandi accommodates all the modern equipment of international standards with built-in safety arrangements.

Mohandas, who took over only in November last year, said on Saturday that improving the infrastructure facilities on war footing at the 12 major ports in the country and developing coastal shipping and inland water transport in order to create a level-playing field for Indian shipping to compete globally would be his priority.

After inaugurating the new workshop, he said the Indian port handling capacity was 800 million tonne at present and by March 2011, it was expected to rise to 1.5 billion tonne, which is almost the double.

He said the facilitative role of the government was critical in the development of logistics and infrastructure, and the ministry was planning to double India’s share in world trade from the current one per cent to two per cent without any time frame set.