CHENNAI: Reeling out statistics of the debt burden and the per capita liability of several states and the Centre, Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Sunday said welfare schemes and infrastructure projects cannot be implemented without availing loans.

In a statement here, Karunanidhi said no government could run the administration efficiently without taking loan. “The finances mopped up by the government is utilised to fund welfare schemes and build infrastructure.” Those who knew economics would concede that implementing projects, such as the Ramanathapuram and Hogennakal Combined Drinking Water Supply Schemes that cater to the needs of lakhs of people, was not possible without taking loan, he added.

Pointing out that the Centre had a gross debt burden of Rs 31,35,375 crore, he stressed that other states were no different.

While Andhra Pradesh had a liability of Rs 92,465 crore, Maharashtra owed Rs 1,61,276 crore. He said the per capita liability of the Union government was Rs 30,528, Andhra Pradesh Rs 12,215, Maharashtra Rs 16,661, Karnataka Rs 13,375 and Kerala Rs 20,293 to drive home the point that Tamil Nadu had no ‘confusion’ as regards the State’s financial situation.

Refuting the assertion of AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa yet again, Karunanidhi reiterated that the debt burden of the State was only Rs 74,858 crore and not Rs 90,000 crore as claimed by her while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly. Tamil Nadu’s per capita liability was Rs 12,054 and not Rs 15,000 as claimed by the AIADMK leader.

Citing the per capita liability of Rs 9,267 during the AIADMK reign, Karunanidhi said it had increased to Rs 12,054 during the term of the present government.

Even the current loan burden (Rs 74,858 crore) too did not accumulate during the last four years.

During the end of the previous DMK regime (1996-2001), the debt responsibility of the government was Rs 28,685 crore as on March 31, 2001. At the end of the subsequent AIADMK government’s (2001-06) term, the debt jumped to Rs 57,457 crore.

“In short, it is discernible that the State government’s debt burden doubled [after the DMK demitted office] at the end of AIADMK’s five-year tenure in 2006,” he said, hitting back at the AIADMK.