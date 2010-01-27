EARLY YEARS IN MADRAS

My memories of Madras are about family and growing up. I owe to my overall success, parents who are extraordinary and brothers who are very close to me. Going to the movies was great excitement, playing tennis, studying at Don Bosco and Loyola College, all hold great memories for me.

Tennis was my entire early life, with academics. Dinner table conversation with my mother and going to Velankanni Church when she had a lifethreatening disease were turning points in my childhood. Even today, I take my wife and children to the church.

TENNIS AND FAMILY

It was in 1971 that I first went abroad; I had just won the National Juniors at the age of 14, which I then won for 3 years in a row, followed by the Wimbledon Juniors Finals at 17.

It was a great year as all three of us played at Wimbledon. We may have been the only three brothers to have played at the same time. The 1970s was all about tennis. My parents gave me unconditional love and were a part of decisions at every stage in my life.

Every thing that I am is because of what they have done for me.

GROWING UP

It was wonderful to travel with my brothers although it was difficult to be the third. There were a lot of insecurities that went with it, as both of them were already very successful. At 13, I was 5 ft 1 inch, fairly over weight and had glasses.

ON CALIFORNIA

I went to California for the first time in 1975. I remember landing at LAX and thinking that here were the most beautiful beaches, the most extraordinary places and the most gorgeous- looking women. I was lost from the moment I set foot there and realized that this city would be playing a great part in my life.

TENNIS

From 1974 to 1980, I played on the circuit as a professional. In 1978 I was a part of World Team Tennis, in LA.

We had a great team, Ilie Nastase, Vijay and I won the WTT Championship that year. I was named MVP (most valuable player). I got the keys to a Jaguar as a gift and thought I had really made it.

LOS ANGELES

In 1977, the three of us bought our first house in LA, in Marina Del Ray.

It was in 1980 that I took the decision to enter films. Vijay and I started a company, but everyone wanted only to play tennis with me and not make movies.

The first seven years were extraordinarily difficult, I don’t know what made me hang in there. Many years later, I made a movie with Stallone, and I told him that the theme song from Rocky pulled me through. Five years later, I decided to go independent, raised a little money and made a bunch of small movies. This taught me everything that I know of film making — script, production, post production, music and marketing.

ON DOUBLE IMPACT

In 1984, I received an 8x10 photo of an actor, who I called over. He was cute-looking but could not speak much English. Six years later, in 1990, we made the film Double Impact with him.

He was Jean Claude Van Damme. We made the film for 11 million dollars and it grossed over a 100 million dollars. The phones started ringing and there was no looking back. It took 10 years and I have had the door slammed in my face so many times. The industry was then very western and white.

LOOKING BACK

I would have been very happy to have been able to make just three or four films. Thirty years later, the reality has far exceeded my dreams. Richard Fox, who is the President of Warner Brothers said that he did not know anyone else in Hollywood who has made 100 movies. I serve on the board of The Academy of Motion Pictures, and The British Academy as well.

SUCCESS

Life is about timing and when I look back, the timing has always been perfect.

I feel overwhelmed that I have had such extraordinary good fortune to play tennis with my brothers and then make movies. I am proud to have come from Madras as its culture has had a subliminal influence on me.