CHENNAI: Chennai is just recovering from a wave of weddings.

It seems like everyone’s suddenly found that special someone they can finally make the ultimate commitment — to love and cherish, while resisting the uncontrollable urge to drive each other crazy over the years that lie ahead! During the months leading up to the wedding, everything is masked in a halo of anticipation and excitement and you indulge in romanticized visions of what a perfect spouse you’ll be. Then, about a month after your wedding, reality crash lands into your home.

Remember when you imagined you would let the little things slide and cut your better half some slack? Cut to you nagging relentlessly because wet towels are left on the bed or beer bottle caps find their way into impossible-to-reach crevices of your sofa.

Remember when you said you’d always make an effort to look good for the love of your life? Cut to you balancing a tub of ice cream on your belly while lounging in the recliner that now has a crater shaped like your butt.

Remember when you’d rather philosophically resolved to retain your respective individualities and never try to change each other? Cut to you frowning at your partner’s clothes as you get ready for a night out with friends “You’re not really thinking of wearing that, are you?” Yup, marriage changes everything, but I assure you, it’s one of the most fun, exhilarating and adventurous things you’ll ever do! To everyone who just got married, I feel the need to pass on some words of wisdom handed down to me before I got married. First you’ll fight over who gets which side of the bed or the fact that he always leaves the toothpaste tube open. Eventually you’ll just be thrilled that he bothers to brush his teeth.

That’s marriage!